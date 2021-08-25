Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,789. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

