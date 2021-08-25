IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.13. 275,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $450.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

