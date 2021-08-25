Sector Gamma AS Sells 20,195 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 4.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.19. 244,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,197. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

