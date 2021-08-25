JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 210,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

