ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118,195.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $98.49 million and approximately $118,195.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.32 or 0.99782867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00528058 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.42 or 0.00883650 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.12 or 0.00359068 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00069927 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004794 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

