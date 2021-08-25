Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $653.72

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $653.72 or 0.01332787 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $1.26 million and $5,278.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

