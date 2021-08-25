Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.98. 22,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,468. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

