Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.62. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,229.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,972. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Conn’s by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.