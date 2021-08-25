The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post $30.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.98 billion and the lowest is $29.92 billion. The Kroger reported sales of $30.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

