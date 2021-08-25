Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.48 million.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

