Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.51. The stock had a trading volume of 123,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.31. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.