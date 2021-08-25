BFT Financial Group LLC Has $897,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $232.85. The stock had a trading volume of 313,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,074. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a market cap of $453.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

