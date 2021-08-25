IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 362.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,827. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

