IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.66. The stock had a trading volume of 244,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,582. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

