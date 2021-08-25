Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Argus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $204.47. 39,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $208.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,379 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

