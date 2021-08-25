IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

USRT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.