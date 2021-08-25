IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. 16,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

