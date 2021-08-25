Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 17,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,922. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

