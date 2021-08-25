Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 481 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.45. The stock had a trading volume of 435,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,849,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

