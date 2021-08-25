HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

HEICO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,286. HEICO has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

