Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avnet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Avnet worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

