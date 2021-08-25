Gas Trading Up 6.9% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Gas has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00020814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $102.86 million and $43.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.48 or 1.00024295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01025244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.84 or 0.06535766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.