Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 16,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 5.55.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

