Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Vincent P. Melvin Sells 9,672 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. 17,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,609. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

