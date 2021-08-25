Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Sells $100,960.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 23,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.23. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

