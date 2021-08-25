RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.29 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 7% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $188.29 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.48 or 1.00024295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01025244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.84 or 0.06535766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,340,008 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RIFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Infrastructure Framework and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.