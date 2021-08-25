Jupiter (JUP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $1.84 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.48 or 1.00024295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01025244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.84 or 0.06535766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

