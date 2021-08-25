Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,496. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

