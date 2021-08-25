-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 77,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,991. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 247.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 283,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

