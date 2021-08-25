Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Makes New $9.39 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $11.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.26. 22,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,860.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,656.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.