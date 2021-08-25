IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,467 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 427,537 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 373,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

