Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,380 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 282,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

