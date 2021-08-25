Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Nordstrom stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 1,177,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.
In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
