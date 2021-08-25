Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Nordstrom stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 1,177,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordstrom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of Nordstrom worth $81,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.