iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 312.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

DVY stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.25. 9,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,783. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

