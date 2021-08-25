Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $102.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.44 million and the highest is $111.35 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $329.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $340.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.43 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $357.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $19.32. 12,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,765. The stock has a market cap of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

