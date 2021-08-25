Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.24. 78,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,563. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

