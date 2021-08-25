Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($0.87). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly purchased 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $455,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $55,153,030.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,232.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

