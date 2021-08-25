UREEQA (URQA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1.62 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00126548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00158581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,983.40 or 1.00228600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.01028711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.08 or 0.06525410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

