Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,070 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $689,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRSP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

