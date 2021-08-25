Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.88. 17,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

