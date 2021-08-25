Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,898,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 159,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,667. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.86.

