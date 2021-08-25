Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMBBY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 110,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,887. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

