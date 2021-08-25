Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 1.9% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. 52,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

