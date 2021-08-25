Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $143.57 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $143.57 million and $11.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00333575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00141493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00176262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,433,759 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

