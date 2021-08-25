Cheesecoin Price Hits $0.0008 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $306,685.02 and approximately $73.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00035233 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

