Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 674 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.53. 112,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

