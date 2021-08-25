Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.96. 34,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,021. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.99.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.07.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.