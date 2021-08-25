BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 795,036 shares of company stock worth $52,261,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 7,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,910. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -88.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.94.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

