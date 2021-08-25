Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,861 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,807. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 239,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,511. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

