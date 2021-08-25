VIDY Trading Down 1.2% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00786568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00101582 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

